FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS

.FUSE Theatre of CT presents William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Falsettos for six performances only June 3-11 at Bregamos Theater in New Haven, CT. Falsettos is described as, "hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique - a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS."

A seamless pairing of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries his psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves him, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

Director Lara Morton states, "'Falsettos, like life itself, is a mass of contradictions. It is heartbreaking, yes, but it is also a buoyant, effervescent, wacky, hilarious, musically-complex and joyful show about family, friendship, love, sex, Judaism, parenting, growth, and self-discovery. This musical tackles giant themes in larger-than-life ways, and somehow manages to also feel very personal and intimate. I could not be more excited to be working with this incredible cast and brilliant team of creatives to bring this important show to life in the heart of New Haven during Pride Month, in a very unique, up-close-and-personal way. At a time in our history in which both the queer and Jewish communities are being actively targeted by hate, Falsettos offers hope, and illustrates the transformative and healing power of love."

Falsettos will be performed Saturday, June 3 at 7:30; Sunday, June 4 at 3:00; Friday, June 9 at 7:30; Saturday, June 10 at both 3:00 and 7:30; and Sunday, June 11 at 3:00. Performances take place at Bregamos Theater, 491 Blatchley Ave, New Haven, CT. Advance tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets will be sold at the door for $30/$25, subject to availability. To reserve or for further information, please visit FuseTheatreCT.org

The venue is handicap accessible. Due to the intimate staging of this production, masks are highly recommended, but not required for attendance. For further questions, please email us at FuseTheatreCT@gmail.com.

Falsettos features Tony Award-winning music and lyrics by William Finn and a Tony Award-winning book by Finn and James Lapine. FUSE Theatre of CT's production is directed by Lara Morton and is produced by Noah Golden and Elizabeth Santaus. The production team includes Aron J. Smith (musical director), Camille Fortin (stage manager), Paul Aguirre (choreographer), Virginia Skinner (associate choreographer), Kevin Michael Reed (technical director/lighting designer) and Rich Ives (mic technician).

The cast includes Andy Friedland (Hartford, CT) as Marvin, Johanna Milani (North Branford, CT) as Trina, Daniel Sbriglio (West Haven, CT) as Whizzer, Noah Golden (Guilford, CT) as Mendel, and Ronnie McLaren (of Middletown, CT) as Cordelia. Jonna Capone (New Haven, CT) and Kate Stango (Manchester, CT) will rotate the role of Charlotte. Preston Ottaviano (Guilford, CT), Graeme McCabe Kennedy (Madison, CT) and Luke Cashman (Guilford, CT) will rotate the role of Jason. Elvin Melendez (West Haven, CT) and Kate Stango act as swings.