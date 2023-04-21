Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS

Performances run June 3-11 at Bregamos Theater in New Haven, CT. 

Apr. 21, 2023  
.FUSE Theatre of CT presents William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Falsettos for six performances only June 3-11 at Bregamos Theater in New Haven, CT. Falsettos is described as, "hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique - a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS."

A seamless pairing of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries his psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves him, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

Director Lara Morton states, "'Falsettos, like life itself, is a mass of contradictions. It is heartbreaking, yes, but it is also a buoyant, effervescent, wacky, hilarious, musically-complex and joyful show about family, friendship, love, sex, Judaism, parenting, growth, and self-discovery. This musical tackles giant themes in larger-than-life ways, and somehow manages to also feel very personal and intimate. I could not be more excited to be working with this incredible cast and brilliant team of creatives to bring this important show to life in the heart of New Haven during Pride Month, in a very unique, up-close-and-personal way. At a time in our history in which both the queer and Jewish communities are being actively targeted by hate, Falsettos offers hope, and illustrates the transformative and healing power of love."

Falsettos will be performed Saturday, June 3 at 7:30; Sunday, June 4 at 3:00; Friday, June 9 at 7:30; Saturday, June 10 at both 3:00 and 7:30; and Sunday, June 11 at 3:00. Performances take place at Bregamos Theater, 491 Blatchley Ave, New Haven, CT. Advance tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets will be sold at the door for $30/$25, subject to availability. To reserve or for further information, please visit FuseTheatreCT.org

The venue is handicap accessible. Due to the intimate staging of this production, masks are highly recommended, but not required for attendance. For further questions, please email us at FuseTheatreCT@gmail.com.

Falsettos features Tony Award-winning music and lyrics by William Finn and a Tony Award-winning book by Finn and James Lapine. FUSE Theatre of CT's production is directed by Lara Morton and is produced by Noah Golden and Elizabeth Santaus. The production team includes Aron J. Smith (musical director), Camille Fortin (stage manager), Paul Aguirre (choreographer), Virginia Skinner (associate choreographer), Kevin Michael Reed (technical director/lighting designer) and Rich Ives (mic technician).

The cast includes Andy Friedland (Hartford, CT) as Marvin, Johanna Milani (North Branford, CT) as Trina, Daniel Sbriglio (West Haven, CT) as Whizzer, Noah Golden (Guilford, CT) as Mendel, and Ronnie McLaren (of Middletown, CT) as Cordelia. Jonna Capone (New Haven, CT) and Kate Stango (Manchester, CT) will rotate the role of Charlotte. Preston Ottaviano (Guilford, CT), Graeme McCabe Kennedy (Madison, CT) and Luke Cashman (Guilford, CT) will rotate the role of Jason. Elvin Melendez (West Haven, CT) and Kate Stango act as swings.




Westport Country Playhouse Presents Reading Of New Comedy/Mystery BAD ACCENTSWestport Country Playhouse Presents Reading Of New Comedy/Mystery BAD ACCENTS
April 21, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will present the comedy/mystery, “Bad Accents,” the first reading in the 2023 New Works at the Playhouse Series, on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m.  The new play is written by Matthew Greene and directed by Liam Lonegan, Playhouse assistant artistic director. The audience is invited to meet the playwright and director in the lobby following the performance.
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts 'The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production' Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts 'The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production'
April 20, 2023

As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Armenian Culture And History Collide Onstage In THERE WAS AND THERE WAS NOT At The Contemporary Theater CompanyArmenian Culture And History Collide Onstage In THERE WAS AND THERE WAS NOT At The Contemporary Theater Company
April 19, 2023

Armenian culture and history come to life in There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories, a new one-woman show playing at The Contemporary Theater Company from April 28 to May 13.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to The Bushnell in MayJAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to The Bushnell in May
April 19, 2023

The Bushnell announced that tickets for the Hartford premiere of Jagged Little Pill, running May 9-14, are on sale now.
Tom Papa Will Bring 2023 Comedy Tour To The WarnerTom Papa Will Bring 2023 Comedy Tour To The Warner
April 19, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian TOM PAPA to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, October 20 at 8 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Thursday, April 20 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10 am.  
