FREUD'S LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Mark St. Germain's thought-provoking drama, Freud's Last Session, directed by Francis A Daley. The play features Mr. Daley as Dr. Sigmund Freud with Chris Luongo as iconic author C.S. Lewis.

Filled with humanity, humor, and razor-sharp dialogue, Freud's Last Session imagines the meeting of two of the 20th century's greatest academics. On the brink of war in Europe, author and former atheist C.S. Lewis visits the London home of Dr. Sigmund Freud. Lewis's recent embrace of Christianity stands in stark contrast to Dr. Freud, whose beliefs are influenced by his life's work in science. Amidst evacuations and air raid sirens these two legendary scholars debate religion, sex, love, the existence of God, and the meaning of life itself.

Opening night is on Friday February 24 and continues for three weekends until Saturday March 11. Show times are 8:00 pm with a matinee on Sunday March 5 at 2:00 pm Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday February 23 at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday March 2 at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.



All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.