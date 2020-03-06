FINDING NEVERLAND Flies Into the Palace Theater This Month

FINDING NEVERLAND, the musical that made us all believe in our imagination, will be making its way to Waterbury's Palace Theater March 20 - 21.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - one of the most beloved stories of all time. Diane Paulus' Finding Neverland will have her direction recreated by Tour Director Mia Walker (who also directed the 2017 Pippin tour) and Associate Choreographer Camden Loeser. The musical has a book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and original choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium). Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs making it a timeless story about the power of imagination.

The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash "captures the kid-at-heart," says TIME Magazine. FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story of how playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Critics raved that FINDING NEVERLAND is "far and away the best musical of the year!" (NPR) and Vogue cheered, "It's a must-see you'll remember for years to come!"

The production will star Mark Bacon as J.M. Barrie, Josephine Florence Cooper as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (the boys' mother) and Kirk Lawrence as the Producer Charles Frohman and Captain Hook. Mr. Bacon's selected credits include Brigadoon (Tommy), Hairspray (Link), Heathers (Hipster, JD understudy), All Shook Up (Chad), and Mamma Mia! (Sky). Ms. Cooper has performed in the tours or Off- Broadway in Girls Night, La Storia Di Colapesce, Night Witches, and The Dream Project. Her TV and film credits include Comedy Central and Uncanny Harbor. Mr. Lawrence has performed with the national tour of The Wizard of Oz as Professor Marvel and The Wizard, and regionally played the roles of Doc in West Side Story, Mr. Carnes in Oklahoma!, Mr. Potter in A Wonderful Life, and Todd in Sweeney Todd. Desirée Dillon will be portraying Mrs. du Maurier, Sylvia's mother. She is an Oklahoma native and winner of the international Crescendo Music Awards with regional credits including Smokey Joe's Cafe, Mary Poppins, and Anything Goes.

Of course the young Davies boys and the loveable pooch that portrays Pothos are the other stars of the show! The young performers who will bring your favorite youngsters to life are playing multiple roles in the show. The boys include Brycton Archer who will portray George, Ashton Heathcoat will play the roles of Jack and Michael, Dylan Jacob Loraw will play Peter, Jack and George, Jack Packer will play George, Peter and Jack, and Nicholas Reed will play the roles of Michael, Jack and Peter. The part of Pothos will be played by a young and very lively Golden doodle named Oscar who even gets his own travel van!

The ensemble cast includes Timothe Bittle, Nicholas Karl Brown, Dani Ciaramitaro, Morgan Gillott, Nathan Edward Groth, Jake Kinney, Elizabeth Lester, Ashley McCormack, Justin Miller, Maddie Parrish, Jonathan Ragsdale, Justine Rima, Connor Simpson, Braden Sweeney and Ashleigh Thompson.

Finding Neverland is produced by APEX Touring, who is highlighting their fourth national tour season and past tours include the 2019 tour of Once, 2019 international tour of The Wizard of Oz, 2018 and 2019 national tour of The Wizard of Oz, the 2018 tour of Cabaret and 2017 tour of Pippin.

Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on line at www.palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.





