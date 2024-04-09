FAIRYTALE FARM Opens Next Month at Lachat Town Farm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May, Lachat Town Farm will magically be transformed into Fairytale Farm! Guests will be transported into an enchanted countryside where they’ll meet hilarious characters from their favorite fairytales, all now living beside each other on a magical farm. Join Hansel and Gretel, determined to get in shape after quarantining together for months in The Witch’s Candy House… Hang with Pinocchio, a former child star now trying to find his place in the world as a real boy… Help a “Recently Woke” Beauty with her chores as she starts her new job caring for the goats… Watch Goldie and Baby Bear pitch their newest invention to Shark Tank… No one knows what might happen next or who might pop out of a barn on Fairytale Farm!

Play fun games, listen to thrilling stories and see how fairytale life plays out after happily ever after! The fully immersive theatrical experience is written and designed to be fun for kids ages 5 to 105. Fairytale Farm will run Friday, Saturday & Sunday, May 17th, 18th &19th at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Rd, W, Weston, CT, 06883. The experience is designed to last between 1-2 hours. Entrance times on Friday May 17th are 5pm & 6:30pm and entrance times Saturday & Sunday May18th & 19th are12pm & 1:30pm. Tickets are $25, available at www.lachattownfarm.org. Food and drink will be available to purchase at the farm.

Fairytale Farm (Or What Happened After Happily Ever After) is conceived and directed by P.J. Griffith (Broadway’s American Idiot, Off Broadway’s Sleep No More, Giant, Rock Of Ages) and is co-written by Alanna J. Smith (romcom Love Alfoat, Walnut Street’s Cat On A Hot Tin Roof). Fairytale Farm stars Robin Reiser from NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” as Granny Lil, Thomas Beebe from The Legacy Theatre’s “The Play That Goes Wrong” as Hansel, Emma Giorgio from FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” as Gretel, Ryan Charles Henry from “The Polar Express” as Vincent (The Pig Who Survived), Kelsey Senteio from DTC’s “Cabaret” as Beauty, David Rosario from “Legoland” as Pinocchio, Kat Quiñones from Lachat’s “Adventures In Oz” as Goldie and Nick Mason from Lachat’s “Once” as Baby Bear.

Fairytale Farm is produced by Lachat Town Farm in association with ClockJack Productions. The mission of Lachat Town Farm is to offer environmental education, sustainability, performing arts and broader cultural experiences for all ages, community-building opportunities, and to create an important connection with and enjoyment of our land that fosters a happier, healthier and more “grounded” community.