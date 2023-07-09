Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Jane Bruce and More Join THE DARK LADY at The 2023 National Music Theatre Conference

The musical The Dark Lady (with book and lyrics by Sophie Boyce and music by Veronica Mansour) is being developed at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, as part of their 2023 National Music Theater Conference.

Previous musicals developed by the conference include In The Heights, Nine, Violet, The Wild Party, Avenue Q, and In Transit.

The Dark Lady is an electrifying synth-pop musical that uplifts the story of Emilia Bassano: a woman theorized by some to be the true, uncredited author of Shakespeare's plays. Audacious and joyful with an effervescent wit, The Dark Lady brings this "what if" scenario to life in a gleefully subversive celebration of theatre.

The cast includes Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, LES MISERABLES) as Viola, Elizabeth Ward Land (City of Angels, Passion) as Susan, Jade Jones (Vanities) as Lady Macbeth, Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill) at Kate, Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls) as William Shakespeare, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Juliet, Manu Narayan (Company, My Fair Lady) as Henry/Alfonso, and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change, Dear Evan Hansen) as Emilia Bassano.

Public readings will be held July 12 at 7.15 PM, and July 14 at 7.15PM.

The Dark Lady is one of three new musicals being developed at the National Musical Theatre Conference this year. Artistic Director, Alexander Gemignani, says, "We feel extremely fortunate to bring these vital pieces to NMTC this summer. I'm thrilled that NMTC can provide these innovative writers with the time and space they need to excavate, create, and share their brilliant work with audiences. It's going to be an incredible summer."