Eric Mintel Quartet Returns to Cheney Hall in May

Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall (177 Hartford Road in Manchester) will present the renowned Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet performing some of the most beautiful jazz standards ever written on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7 pm. From the Kennedy Center to the White House, Eric Mintel connects with audiences everywhere he performs. Few groups can do what the Eric Mintel Quartet does: appealing to jazz-newcomers as well as jazz aficionados.

Tickets are $35 for close VIP seating; $26 for general admission. Discounts are available for senior citizens, students and military. Tickets are available now and can be secured online at www.cheneyhall.org or through the Little Theatre of Manchester's Box Office at (860) 647-9824.

About the Eric Mintel Quartet

Two performances at the White House by invitation of President's Bill Clinton (1998) and Barack Obama (2011), several concerts at the Kennedy Center, a special concert at the United Nations and countless accolades, the Eric Mintel Quartet have been thrilling audiences of all ages with their electrifying jazz for over 25 years. Featuring pianist and composer Eric Mintel, Nelson Hill sax/flute, Jack Hegyi bass and Dave Mohn drums. The EMQ is best known for their tribute to Dave Brubeck and performance of many Eric Mintel originals. The EMQ also has become a staple of the holidays with their highly successful "Charlie Brown Jazz" concerts delighting families across the country.

Eric was a featured guest on Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz on NPR, The Eric Mintel Quartet has opened for Dave Brubeck at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, appeared on the QVC television network and has been featured in many jazz and newspaper publications including Down Beat, Jazz Times, Hot House Jazz and Jazziz Magazines as well as New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Savannah Times, Baltimore Sun and others. Eric Mintel Quartet is also spreading their "Jazz Education" and "Entrepreneurship in Jazz" to colleges and Universities. Eric Mintel and Nelson Hill are Yamaha endorsed performing artists. Dave Mohn is endorsed by Sabian Cymbals, Vic Firth and Bucks County Drum Co.

About Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 for the purpose of producing community theater. Since its inception, LTM's volunteers have put on more than 650 quality performances that have been well-received and applauded by various members of the community. In the 1980s, the Little Theatre worked with the Town of Manchester in restoring Cheney Hall. In 1991, the extensive, award-winning restoration was completed, and the state's oldest operating theater became the theatrical residence of the Little Theatre of Manchester. Today, programming is comprised of five main-stage theatre productions, numerous concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions. The Little Theatre is proud to serve a growing, annual audience of approximately 10,000.

To learn more, please visit us at www.littletheatreof manchester.org or find LTM.