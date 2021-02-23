Engagement Extended For Palace Theater's Streaming Show DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

Due to demand, two new viewing dates have been added to the Palace Theater's presentation of the new virtual streaming show, "DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR".

Added dates are Friday March 5 and Saturday, March 6, both at 8:00pm.

Streaming performances begin this week on Thursday, February 25 at 6:30pm and Friday February 26 at 5:30pm and 8:00pm.

Tickets, which are limited per performance are $38 per household. Eighty percent of the ticket price will go to support the venue through the generosity of Dixie's alter ego and creator, Kris Anderson, who developed this new show to help performing arts venues across the country during the industrywide shutdown. Tickets are on sale now at www.palacetheaterct.org or by calling the Box Office at 203.346.2000. Box office is open:

Tuesday and Wednesday 9:00am - 3:00pm and Thursday 9:00am - 12:00pm.

In addition, the Palace has also partnered with some other non-profit organizations and will share profits equally with them for these other streaming performance dates:

The Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, Sunday February 28 6pm and The Arts & Culture Collaborative Waterbury Region, Thursday March 4, 5:30pm. For tickets to support either of these organizations go their individual websites www.hglhc.org or www.waterburyregionarts.org. This collaboration will allow each of these organizations to receive 40% of ticket sales sold for their dedicated performance.

Dixie Longate, everyone's favorite Alabama redhead is back with an all new streaming show. If you've been to the smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious southern drawl always keep you in stitches. This time around, she's going digital to bring you some new stories while she's mixing up some cocktails and challenging you to find the Happy Hours that are right in front of you but you may be overlooking. What do you get when you mix gin, rum, vodka and tequila together? According to Dixie, if it doesn't lead you to doing something where you have to scroll through your photos from last night to find who you need to bake "apology cupcakes" for, then if you squint in just the right way and change your focus, you'll see the glory in you that makes you the remarkable person you are.