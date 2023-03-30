Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emcees Announced For Playhouse On Park's Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute To The Work Of John Kander

Emcees for the evening include Playhouse fan-favorites Thao Nguyen and Victoria (Tori) Mooney.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF John Kander. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. have announced the emcees for the evening: Playhouse fan-favorites Thao Nguyen and Victoria (Tori) Mooney! The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.

Evening includes dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances paying tribute to the work of John Kander including CHICAGO, CABARET, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and more!

Thao Nguyen is a Director/Producer/Actor/Singer who is comfortable on both the operatic and musical theatre stage. He is acclaimed by critics for his "velvety baritone and his ease and grace on stage." Notable Performances: Off Broadway/Regional - Tropical Angels, Miss Saigon, Shrek, 25th annual..., South Pacific and Pippin in which he was voted "Best Performer in a Musical" BroadwayWorld CT. As a champion for new music in the classical world, he was delighted to be a part of the evolution of opera in the first-of-its-kind "virtual opera" Fortune's Children by David Wolfson with Hartford Opera Theater, which is now streaming on BroadwayOnDemand. An active film/tv/commercial actor, you can catch him in Marvel's She-Hulk available on Disney+ and in the feature film "Nemesis Eterna" coming in 2024, along with many national commercials. He is represented by The Brock Agency for Film/TV/Commercial. A graduate of UNC School of the Arts, Thao is currently based in Winston Salem, where he maintains a private voice studio. You can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, & Facebook @thetaoofThao and www.thaotnguyen.com for further information.

Victoria "Tori" Mooney was born and raised on Hilton Head Island, SC! After Tori moved to CT in 2009, she performed at theaters across the state. She made her Playhouse on Park debut in 2013 in GO DOG GO!, and has been heavily engaged in all things Playhouse ever since. She has performed in 8 Theatre for Young Audience productions and 8 stop/time dance theater shows. She is a regular performer in Mama D's Outrageous Romps. Tori is a current teaching artist for Playhouse Theatre Academy, as well as the Volunteer Coordinator. You see her most frequently when you attend a show because her main position is the Front of House Manager. Tori is jazzed to be co-hosting ENCORE again!

Tickets, tables, sponsorships, and advertisements are on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.




