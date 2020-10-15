Elm Shakespeare Company Presents TASTE OF FEAR

Taste of Fear will take place on Halloween, October 31, 2020, at 6:30pm, 8:00pm and 9:30pm.

Elm Shakespeare Company announces its free, socially distanced panoramic Halloween live performances of Taste of Fear: Tales of Terror and Suspense by William Shakespeare in New Haven's Edgerton Park! The spooky scenes are compiled and edited by Benjamin Curns and Rebecca Goodheart, Elm Shakespeare Artistic Director and performed by Elm Shakespeare's Teen Troupe. Three performances will take place in Edgerton Park on the evening of October 31: 6:30PM, 8:00PM and 9:30PM. Performance time is 1hour and attendance is limited to groups of 50 and to one performance per patron. Free reserved tickets are available through Eventbrite at the link below and pre-registration is required. No walk-ins accepted to ensure social distancing.

"I'm so impressed by the level of commitment and joy that the students have found working with this material," says Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director at Elm Shakespeare Company. "It's so wonderful to have a live performance that we can safely stage for our community."

Mandatory COVID Safety Protocols:

· All attendees and performers must wear a mask while in the park. Halloween masks will not be accepted as a form of protective facial covering.

· Social distancing markings must be observed and followed.

· Upper Cliff Street will be the only point of entrance/exit available to audience members. All other park entrances will be closed. (Edgehill Rd. and lower Whitney Ave.)

· This event involves standing and walking - there is no seating.

· Attendance is prohibited if you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing any COVID-19 CDC defined symptoms.

Taste of Fear will take place on Halloween, October 31, 2020, at 6:30pm, 8:00pm and 9:30pm. For more information and tickets for Taste of Fear, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-fear-tickets-124576554829?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You