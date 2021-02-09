Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elm Shakespeare Company Announces 2021 Summer Camp

Elm Shakespeare Company is gearing up for a great summer with summer camps for youth ages 7-12 and 13-18.

Elm Shakespeare Company is gearing up for a great summer with summer camps for youth ages 7-12 and 13-18. In 2020, after the success of its online residencies, ESC re-designed camp programs into engaging, creative, and fun online activities for campers! This year, like so much with COVID, we need a little patience.

The safety of staff and campers is a top priority. As conditions currently stand, Elm has not determined if programs will be in person, online, or a hybrid of the two. Further details will be available in April.

Teen Camp, for teens age 13-18, immerses each camper into a challenging, creative environment working with theater professionals. Like Shakespeare taking the world by storm, this four-week adventure gives teens an immersive, fun, challenging deep dive into playing Shakespeare!

Three unique sessions of Player's Camp offer campers age 7-12 a chance to explore the world of Shakespeare in a two-week program. Each session culminates with a Shakespeare performance, created with the ideas of each camper.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare's Teen Camp, visit
https://www.elmshakespeare.org/teen-camp.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare's Player's Camp, visit
https://www.elmshakespeare.org/players-camp.

Elm Shakespeare CompanyEngaging New Haven with the transformative work of Shakespeare since 1995


