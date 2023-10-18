Elm Shakespeare Celebrates Barbara Schaffer's Retirement and Welcomes Alice-Anne Harwood as the New Director of Development

After an incredible 25-year journey as Elm Shakespeare's Development Director, Barbara Schaffer is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and tireless effort that has transformed the organization. Elm Shakespeare will celebrate her remarkable career and introduce Alice-Anne Harwood as the new Interim Director of Development, bringing a wealth of arts sector knowledge and a deep commitment to organizational growth.

Barbara's journey with Elm Shakespeare began in March 1998 when she joined the organization during its third season of Shakespeare in the Park. Over the years, her talents and community leadership has been instrumental in shaping Elm Shakespeare into the thriving cultural institution it is today. Some of her key achievements include spearheading fundraising campaigns, cultivating community and corporate sponsorships and forging partnerships with The National Endowment for the Arts and CT Humanities, as well as helping to build the Board of Directors. Additionally, her efforts were instrumental in the establishment of a long-standing partnership with Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), which led to Elm Shakespeare becoming SCSU's Theatre in Residence. Barbara is also responsible for launching Elm's annual gala and auction, which has not only been a significant source of funding but also a cherished event in the New Haven arts community.

Barbara's passion for Elm Shakespeare and her dedication to bringing the magic of live theater to the community have left an indelible mark. Reflecting on her incredible journey, Barbara says, "Being part of bringing thousands of community members to join together each summer to enjoy the magic of live theater, free of charge, and playing a role in supporting Elm's growth serving 1,000 students year-round, engaging each student with theater and Shakespeare, has been an amazing opportunity!"

Stepping into the role of Interim Director of Development is Alice-Anne Harwood. Alice-Anne brings a wealth of experience that includes serving the New Haven arts community for two decades as a staff member or consultant at organizations such as Long Wharf Theatre, Neighborhood Music School, CT Folk, New Haven Department of Arts Culture and Tourism, Poetry Out Loud Program (State of CT), the Institute Library, and the Shubert Theatre. She is the Co-Founder and CEO of Carnelian, a firm dedicated to supporting nonprofit professionals.

Alice-Anne has a long-standing relationship with Elm Shakespeare, having volunteered in the park and performed at fundraisers for the organization. Her passion for the arts, coupled with her deep roots in the New Haven community, makes her the ideal candidate to lead Elm Shakespeare's development efforts on an interim basis and guide a strategic search.

Elm Shakespeare is excited to embark on this new chapter with Alice-Anne and expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Barbara for her extraordinary contributions over the years. Together with Alice-Anne, Elm looks forward to continuing their mission of enriching the community through the transformative power of theater and Shakespeare.

