Elm Shakespeare Brings Diverse, Nation Wide Talent to Edgerton Park 

There was a buzzing excitement in the room last week as the diverse, multidisciplinary cast of Merry Wives of Windsor filed into the rehearsal room for the first read through. Among them was the founder and artistic director emeritus of Elm Shakespeare Company, James Andreassi, who plays the hot-headed French Doctor Caius in the show.

“Returning to Edgerton Park twenty-eight years later to create theatre with this incredibly talented and generous group of performers, designers, students, artisans, technicians and administrators is overwhelming, and humbling” says Andreassi. “For me, Edgerton Park is full of spirits and memories. A kaleidoscope of moments of greatness and disaster; epic battles fought on, and off stage. In my mind's eye I see all the dances and I hear all the songs. I remember the artists who've come through the Park's portals. Some have been here for every moment, some have moved on, the many who've returned, and the angels who've passed on… Almost three decades of life and creativity inside these stone walls. I'm so thankful to have been a part of it.”

Merry Wives also marks the comeback of long time Elm favorites Gracy Brown, playing Justice Shallow and Raphael Massie, playing Falstaff. Terra Chaney, playing the young Anne Page marks her second season with Elm. Newcomers include accomplished professional actors from across the country including Abigail Onwunali (Mistress Page), Liz Daingerfield (Mistress Ford), Malachi Dré Beasley (Mr. Page), Walton Wilson (Mr. Ford), Martine Fleurisma (Mistress Quickly), Stefani Kuo (Fenton/Nym), Michael J. As http://Elmshakespeare.orgberry (Hugh Evans), Michael A. Crawford (Slender/Host) and Colleen Wilson (Bardolph).

Free Summer Performances will begin Thursday, August 17th and run through Sunday, September 3rd at 7:30 PM, every day except Mondays in Edgerton Park, which is at 75 Cliff Street, New Haven. Donations are encouraged on a pay what you can basis, with suggested amount of $25 per adult. A limited number of listening-assistance devices and large-print scripts will be available at all performances. Seating is open and picnicking prior to the performance is encouraged.

Join us in the fall for an evening of merriment at our annual gala, Shakespeare By the Sea! This year's gala will take place at the stunning Amarante's Sea Cliff on Wednesday, September 13th at 5:30 PM. Guests can expect a full buffet, oyster bar, specialty cocktails and a silent auction benefiting Elm Shakespeare in the Park and Elm's year-round educational programs. Tickets can be purchased online at Elmshakespeare.org.

The Elm Shakespeare Company is a 28-year-old professional theatre company that brings all of New Haven together through classical performance and education programs that ignite a spark in our humanity, enrich people's lives from widely diverse backgrounds, and strengthen the artistic and educational landscape of the Greater New Haven region. It is committed to offering inclusive, accessible, and inspirational theatrical experiences in our parks, classrooms, neighborhoods, and even computers!

For more information visit Click Here