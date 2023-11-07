Effie Mwando Comes to The Palace Theater as Part of the 2ND ACT SERIES

The event is on November 21, 2023.
On Tuesday, November 21st at 7:00 pm, the Palace Theater welcomes storyteller and community advocate Effie Mwando for an inspirational conversation about envisioning and creating a life of joy. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.
In 2020, Effie Mwando realized she wanted more in life, so she created a vision board of things she desired and deserved. She was shocked when 7 out of 10 goals come true. Finally, she accepted that, "It's my time now to live and do the things that bring me joy."
Today, Mwando is a highly sought-after storyteller about historical African-American women including Bessie Coleman, Lucille Bridges, Rosa Parks, Jackie Ormes and Ida B. Wells. She brings knowledge, laughter and happiness to all who are willing to listen to her stories. Mwando is the founder of the not-for-profit organization "Our Culture is Beautiful".
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.
