Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Artist-in-Residence Grant

The event is on Wednesday, March 22 at 7pm at Hartford Stage (50 Church Street in downtown Hartford).

Mar. 16, 2023  
The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation announced today a panel conversation with the three recipients of the Inaugural Joyce C. Willis Artists-in-Residence Grant. This free event, moderated by Lucy Nalpathanchil, the former host of WNPR's Where We Live, be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 7pm at Hartford Stage (50 Church Street in downtown Hartford).

The 2022-2023 Joyce C. Willis grant recipients participating in the panel will be Christopher D. Betts, director-in-residence Hartford Stage; photographer Merik Goma, the artist-in-residence for The Amistad Center for Art & Culture; and Quinn Mason, the composer-in-residence for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

The artists will discuss their current projects including Betts' directing of Alice Childress's classic play Trouble in Mind at Hartford Stage (May 25-June 18), Goma's exhibition My Heart is Light in the Void at The Amistad Center for Art & Culture (on view now through July at the Wadsworth Atheneum), and the premiere of Mason's She Dreams of Flying with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra (June 9-11 at The Bushnell).

In late 2020, The Roberts Foundation announced a $500,000 initiative to support excellence and equity in the arts that also included gifts to The Amistad Center for Art & Culture, Hartford Stage and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. The program is named in honor of Joyce C. Willis, a former Roberts Foundation board member, founding member and past board president of The Amistad Center, board member of The Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and ardent supporter of Hartford Stage. Willis, who retired from The Hartford Financial Services Group as Vice President of Corporate Communications in 2005, died of COVID-19 in June 2020.




Westport Country Playhouse has announced the addition to its 2023 season of more Script in Hand playreadings, New Works playreadings, Family Festivities presentations, and Mic in Hand musical events, a new spin-off of the Script in Hand series.
