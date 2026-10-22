Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra Opens 2026-27 Season at The Garde Arts Center

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This month, the stage lights up with the return of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, celebrated singer-songwriters, a free concert for the community, and a film night that turns into a community fair. Here's what's coming to the Garde as the Centennial Season rolls on.

It all kicks off this weekend. The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra opens its 2026-27 season Saturday, Oct. 24, with violinist Isabella Diaz taking on Prokofiev's blazing Violin Concerto No. 1, and A.J. Croce brings Croce Plays Croce to the Garde stage Sunday, Oct. 25. Next up is Con Alma y Fuego, a free, open-to-the-public concert of Latin and Afro-Caribbean jazz, on Thursday, Oct. 29. Fingerstyle virtuoso Mike Dawes takes over the Oasis Room Wednesday, Nov. 4, followed by the Join or Die film screening and community join fair Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Hubby Jenkins of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, also in the Oasis Room, Saturday, Nov. 14. Get tickets, register, and find all the details at gardearts.org.Upcoming Events at Garde Arts Center

Sat, Oct 24, 2026 | 7:30 pm

2026-27 Opening Night

Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra

Music Director & Conductor Toshiyuki Shimada

The ECSO opens its 2026–27 season with an evening designed to thrill. Shadows & Spirits embraces the dramatic and the mysterious, pairing two works that pulse with dark energy and theatrical flair.

Concert competition winner violinist Isabella Diaz takes center stage for Prokofiev's blazing Violin Concerto No. 1, a work of fierce rhythmic momentum and soaring Armenian melody. Prokofiev's writing is unabashedly cinematic, moving from brooding intensity to exhilarating virtuosity, and Juilliard student Diaz brings all of it to life with commanding stage presence and technical brilliance.

Event Details

Sun, Oct 25, 2026 | 7:00 pm

Croce Plays Croce

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, piano virtuoso, and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce is once again taking his celebrated Croce Plays Croce Tour across the country, bringing audiences an unforgettable evening of music that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of song.

From his earliest performances as a teenager to his critically acclaimed albums and world tours, A.J. Croce has forged a remarkable career entirely on his own terms. Over the course of three and a half decades and eleven studio albums, he has become known as an acclaimed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and electrifying performer, with more than twenty songs reaching Billboard's Top 40 charts across multiple genres. Celebrated for his ability to bridge styles and eras with effortless grace, Croce moves fluidly through American roots, rock 'n' roll, blues, jazz, soul, and world music, creating a sound that is as distinctive as it is timeless.

Event Details

Thu, Oct 29, 2026 | 9:30 am

Schooltime Performances

Featuring sizzling live music by New York's Metta Quintet, captivating video projections, and live narration, Con Alma y Fuego (With Soul and Fire) captures the enticing origins and evolution of Latin/Afro -Caribbean jazz tradition and highlights the contributions and music of artists such as Mario Bauza, Machito, Dizzy Gillespie, Chico O'Farrill, Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Irakere, Eddie Palmieri, and Fort Apache, just to name a few.

This educational concert is presented to New London Public Schools students in grades 5-12 by the Garde Arts Center and the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, celebrating the Garde's Centennial Season and the ECSO's 80th Anniversary.

Free admission. Open to the public. All are welcome.

Event Details

Wed, Nov 4, 2026 | 8:00 pm

In the Oasis Room

Mike Dawes is an English guitarist known for composing, arranging, and performing multiple parts simultaneously on a single guitar. He is regarded as one of the world's most creative modern fingerstyle guitarists, with a repertoire spanning original viral videos and popular arrangements, as well as mainstream chart success from performing with Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues.

Dawes was named 'Best Acoustic Guitarist in the World' two years in a row (2017 & 2018) by Total Guitar Magazine & MusicRadar reader polls, with numerous 2nd place rankings in the preceding years. YouTube personality Rick Beato named Mike 'one of the finest acoustic guitar players in the world.'

Event Details

Tue, Nov 10, 2026 | 5:15 pm

A Film and Community Join Fair

Inspired by the acclaimed documentary Join or Die, this special community event celebrates the power of connection, participation, and belonging.

The evening begins with a screening of the thought-provoking film, which explores how joining clubs, organizations, volunteer groups, and civic associations can enrich our lives while strengthening the communities around us.

After the film, guests are invited to attend the Community Join Fair, where local nonprofits, service organizations, clubs, and community groups will share opportunities to get involved as members, volunteers, advocates, and supporters.

Event Details

Sat, Nov 14, 2026

of the Carolina Chocolate Drops

In the Oasis Room

Hubby Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist, historian, and interpreter of American roots music whose work shines a light on the African-American influence at the heart of country, blues, and old-time traditions. A gifted banjoist, guitarist, and fiddler, Jenkins first came to national prominence as a core member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, a group celebrated for reclaiming the Black string band legacy.

Driven by a deep passion for the cultural roots of American music, Jenkins has built a solo career that bridges performance and education. His shows are rich, soulful journeys through African-American musical history—blending spirituals, ragtime, early blues, and folk with stories that underscore the music's historical and social context. Whether onstage at a major festival or leading workshops, Jenkins brings warmth, authenticity, and a deep reverence for the tradition.

Event Details

Tickets, registration information, and additional event details are available at gardearts.org. The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London.

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