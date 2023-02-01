Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eastbound Theatre, A Division of The Milford Arts Council, Presents ALBUM

Performances will be at the MAC February 3rd through February 16th, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, will present the winter show of its 29th season, the witty and heartwarming Album by David Rimmer, directed by Richard Mancini.

Album follows the story of Peggy, Trish, Billy and Boo, depicted in 8 scenes and reflecting the music of the era shown in each scene, as they navigate teenage life and their awakening sexuality during the chaotic years between 1963 and 1967 at Martin Van Buren High School. When we first meet them they are awkward kids of 14.The story then follows them through their high school years all the way to their graduation day, as they face the precipice of their move into adulthood.

Album is a Pulitzer Prize finalist from Rimmer, who is a prolific American playwright with works including The Evening News, Greatest Show on Earth, New York - Nobody Dies, The Painted Name, and Stray Bullets. In addition to playwriting, Rimmer has also written screenplays for major studios including Disney, Universal, and Twentieth-Century Fox.

Director Rich Mancini says "Sometimes, a director is "called" to a play by seeing a production of it, and in other cases, simply by reading it. I was immediately drawn to playwright David Rimmer's "Album" after running across it in New York's Drama Book Shop when it was first published way back in 1981 - and I still have that very copy I bought and read (complete with its DBS sales slip stuck in it) more than 40 years later.

This remarkable play has stuck with me over those four decades, simply through reading it, and I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to bring the funny and touching story of Billy, Boo, Peggy and Trish - four "typical" American teens of the "Baby Boomer" generation stumbling towards adulthood - to life for Eastbound Theatre audiences at the MAC."

The cast of Album features Nick Krushinsky and Matt Simmons from Milford; and Katelyn Ferrari and Charlotte Gilbert from Stratford.

Performances will be at the MAC February 3rd through February 16th, 2023.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.



Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and TeensPantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens
February 1, 2023

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced registration and the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production.
SHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This FebruarySHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This February
February 1, 2023

This year marks Playhouse on Park's 8th annual SHOW YOUR LOVE campaign. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive! You can make an impact by donating to Playhouse on Park throughout the month of February. 
Playhouse on Park Will Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With INDECENT by Paula VogelPlayhouse on Park Will Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With INDECENT by Paula Vogel
January 31, 2023

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Wednesday, February 8th for Playhouse on Park’s production of INDECENT by Paula Vogel. Pre-show reception begins at 6pm, and the show will be at 7:30pm. The reception includes complimentary wine and cheese. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved.
Theater Barn GLEE Workshops To Begin This FebruaryTheater Barn GLEE Workshops To Begin This February
January 30, 2023

The hugely popular Glee and Glee, Jr. workshops offered by Ridgefield Theater Barn will begin their Spring sessions Saturday, February 4th. Registration is open and there are a few spaces remaining.
