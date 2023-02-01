Eastbound Theatre, A Division of The Milford Arts Council, Presents ALBUM

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, will present the winter show of its 29th season, the witty and heartwarming Album by David Rimmer, directed by Richard Mancini.

Album follows the story of Peggy, Trish, Billy and Boo, depicted in 8 scenes and reflecting the music of the era shown in each scene, as they navigate teenage life and their awakening sexuality during the chaotic years between 1963 and 1967 at Martin Van Buren High School. When we first meet them they are awkward kids of 14.The story then follows them through their high school years all the way to their graduation day, as they face the precipice of their move into adulthood.

Album is a Pulitzer Prize finalist from Rimmer, who is a prolific American playwright with works including The Evening News, Greatest Show on Earth, New York - Nobody Dies, The Painted Name, and Stray Bullets. In addition to playwriting, Rimmer has also written screenplays for major studios including Disney, Universal, and Twentieth-Century Fox.

Director Rich Mancini says "Sometimes, a director is "called" to a play by seeing a production of it, and in other cases, simply by reading it. I was immediately drawn to playwright David Rimmer's "Album" after running across it in New York's Drama Book Shop when it was first published way back in 1981 - and I still have that very copy I bought and read (complete with its DBS sales slip stuck in it) more than 40 years later.

This remarkable play has stuck with me over those four decades, simply through reading it, and I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to bring the funny and touching story of Billy, Boo, Peggy and Trish - four "typical" American teens of the "Baby Boomer" generation stumbling towards adulthood - to life for Eastbound Theatre audiences at the MAC."

The cast of Album features Nick Krushinsky and Matt Simmons from Milford; and Katelyn Ferrari and Charlotte Gilbert from Stratford.

Performances will be at the MAC February 3rd through February 16th, 2023.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647.