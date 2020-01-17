EVERY BRILLIANT THING Added To TheaterWorks Season

TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today that a limited run of EVERY BRILLIANT THING will be added to the season.

Rob said "I love this piece. When we realized we had some space available in our schedule, I jumped at the chance to do something this special and life-affirming in these challenging times. I couldn't be more excited!" TheaterWorks Artistic Associate ERIC ORT (THE WOLVES) will direct. Cast has not yet been announced.

You're seven years old. Mom's in the hospital. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything thatʼs brilliant about the world. Everything thatʼs worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Water Fights. 3. Hairdressers that listen to what you want. 4. Chocolate. You leave it on her pillow. You know sheʼs read it because sheʼs corrected your spelling.

Tickets available at twhartford.org.




