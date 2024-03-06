EVERLY Comes to Iveryton Playhouse Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the first show of its highly anticipated 2024 season, the electrifying Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers, has already enjoyed such high demand for tickets that the Playhouse has extended the run for a full week (now to April 28th).

Set to captivate audiences starting April 5th, this spectacular production will transport theatergoers on a nostalgic journey through the timeless hits of the legendary Everly Brothers. Renowned for their impeccable harmonies and unforgettable melodies, the Everly Brothers have left an indelible mark on the music world, influencing generations of artists across all genres.

Everly promises an unforgettable evening filled with classic tunes such as "Wake Up Little Susie," "Bye Bye, Love," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," and dozens more. Audiences can expect an immersive, intimate experience with dynamic performances, stunning visuals, and a celebration of the Everly Brothers' enduring legacy.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: April 5th, 2024

Show Dates: April 5th through April 28th, 2024

Performance Times: Wednesdays – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays – 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays – 8 p.m., Sundays – 2 p.m.

Created by and featuring Broadway’s Eric Anthony* (Ring of Fire) and Ben Hope* (Once), this production guarantees an unforgettable night of entertainment for music lovers of all ages. Says Anthony, who also music directs the show: ‘We’ve taken the orchestrations of each of these twenty-seven hits and paired them down to just two acoustic guitars and two voices, giving audiences a renewed sense of the intricate lyricism of the Everly Brothers catalog.’ Hope adds: ‘Most people don’t remember that Don and Phil broke up for ten years. We want to highlight the nuances of their music, but, more importantly, we want to document the turmoil that was caused once the machine of commercialism kicked into gear. The story is chilling when that personal tension is juxtaposed with their melodic and harmonic mastery.’

(*denotes an actor appearing in connection with the Actors Equity Association.)

Rounding out the creative team are Jessica Drayton on lighting and projection design and Jonathan White with sound design and projection programming.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please get in touch with the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.