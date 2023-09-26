EVENINGS@7 to Present NO COVER - A Script-in-Hand Play Reading with Original Music

Evenings@7 presents a script-in-hand play reading of NO COVER, a new play with music.
POPULAR
EVENINGS@7: NO COVER will be presented at Little Theatre of Manchester, October 17
Tuesday at 7:00 PM.
Book, score and music direction by Violet Falkowski
Directed by Terrance J. Peters
Dramaturgy by Mena Wyman
Tickets: Free (suggested donation $5)
Location: The Silk Room
An intimate script-in-hand play reading that's open to the public!
This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.
No Cover is a new play with music featuring a fresh and original score of punk, pop-rock, americana, folk and gospel music. This black comedy, inspired by the works of Brecht and other post war writers, asks "how do we remember people after they're gone?" "How does faith interact with queerness?" - And ultimately, "Who is going to pick up the bass guitar?"
Videos
|BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22) VIDEOS
|A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
|A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (12/01-12/17)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
The Legacy Theatre (9/14-10/01)
|3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
|Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
|The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You