EVENINGS@7 to Present NO COVER - A Script-in-Hand Play Reading with Original Music

EVENINGS@7: NO COVER will be presented at Little Theatre of Manchester, October 17

Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

Book, score and music direction by Violet Falkowski

Directed by Terrance J. Peters

Dramaturgy by Mena Wyman

Tickets: Free (suggested donation $5)

Location: The Silk Room

An intimate script-in-hand play reading that's open to the public!

This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

ABOUT THE PLAY

No Cover is a new play with music featuring a fresh and original score of punk, pop-rock, americana, folk and gospel music. This black comedy, inspired by the works of Brecht and other post war writers, asks "how do we remember people after they're gone?" "How does faith interact with queerness?" - And ultimately, "Who is going to pick up the bass guitar?"

