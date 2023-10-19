ELVIS THE KING: HOLIDAY SHOW to be Presented at Cheney Hall

By: Oct. 19, 2023

ELVIS THE KING: HOLIDAY SHOW to be Presented at Cheney Hall

Lamar Peters & The Great Pretender Show Band will present ELVIS THE KING: HOLIDAY SHOW on December 15, Friday at 7:00 PM.

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:
Center Section: $35
Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts available for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets visit cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824

Click Here

FEATURING NEW YORK'S TOP ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST

Back by Popular Demand! After selling out Cheney Hall earlier this year, Lamar Peters and his wildly popular Elvis Tribute show returns to Manchester for a night of hip-swingin' holiday hits!

ELVIS THE KING: HOLIDAY SHOW is a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time - Elvis Presley. Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a high-energy performance of your favorite holiday hits including Blue Christmas, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and many more chart-topping hits!

With a powerful sound, dazzling costumes, and Elvis' signature moves, Lamar Peters & the Great Pretender Show Band will have you on your feet for one unforgettable winter night.

ABOUT Lamar Peters

He was the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square in New York City on Aug 17, 2013.

Lamar has toured with the Heart of the King Ambassadors Show Production and has placed top 3 in the Ultimate Elvis Presley tribute contest sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Lamar is a second generation tribute artist who, like his father Gregg Peters, is very well versed in different as Lamar's father, Gregg Peters, has been a tribute performer for over 40 years in the tri state area known as "The Tribute King".




2023 Regional Awards


