ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Fairfield Center Stage in November

Community theater group Fairfield Center Stage (FCS) will present the musical comedy ELF, based on the hit movie starring Will Ferrell, in downtown Fairfield, CT. The show runs for two weekends, Nov 10-19, 2023 at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield at 148 Beach Rd (free parking lot onsite).

The performance schedule is as follows: Fri Nov 10 @ 7:30pm, Sat Nov 11 @ 7pm, Sun Nov 12 @ 4pm, Fri Nov 17 @ 7:30pm, Sat Nov 18 @ 2pm, Sat Nov 18 @ 7pm, and Sun Nov 19 @ 4pm.

Seating begins approximately 30 minutes before showtime and the approximate running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

About the show: Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar ("The Wedding Singer") and Chad Beguelin (Disney's "Aladdin on Broadway"), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan ("Annie," "The Producers," "Hairspray") and Bob Martin ("The Drowsy Chaperone").

Buddy, an orphaned baby, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

The all-local production staff includes Direction by Marcelle Morrisey, Music Direction by Clay Zambo, Choreography by Emily Frangipane & Kelsey Kaminski, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, and Sound Design by Chris Gensur. Brian Bish serves as Media Manager, and Alana Merly serves as Stage Manager. Fairfield Center Stage is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom.

This production will feature a cast of 27 local performers and a live onstage band of 5 musicians.

The all-local cast includes Nick Kuell (Buddy), Alexis Willoughby (Jovie), Mark Silence (Walter Hobbes),

Samantha Moore (Emily Hobbes), James Kelly (Michael Hobbes at some performances), Sam Matis (Michael Hobbes at some performances), Jeremy Ajdukiewicz (Santa), Lindsey Anderson (Deb), Ben Brennan (Store Manager), and Dancers/Various Characters: Bridget Brennan, Liz Buonicore, Grace Ferrante, Jim Hisey, Kelsey Kaminski, Catherine Kelly, Maggie Kruse, Xenia Manning, Sarah Maya, Penelope Moore, Paul Nicholsen, Suraya Noonan, Brianna Parkin, Melani Piacentini, Josh Elliot Pickel, Elissa Ranney, Isaiah Rodriguez, Jayden Santos, and Michael Traum.

Ticketing/seating policies: Regular reserved seating is available for $25. VIP table seating ($45) allows a bring-your-own-food option for 4-top and 6-top tables (must purchase entire table). No outside drinks at this event per the agreement with the venue. Concessions (drinks/snacks) available before and throughout the performance.

Table Seating Bring-Your-Own-Food option: VIP table patrons who have purchased a VIP table (sold as a 4-top or a 6-top) may choose to bring their own food to enjoy before and during the performance. No outside beverages permitted per the agreement with our venue. VIP patrons will also be provided their choice of a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drinks (soda/water), and additional drinks may be purchased from concessions.

Individual seated patrons ($25): seating will be in regular row seating (folding chairs), 12 seats per row. Bring-Your-Own-Food is not permitted in regular seating due to close proximity to other patrons (no outside food or drinks permitted for this seating section, but concessions food/drinks permitted.)

Concession snacks and drinks will be available before the show and at intermission. A bar with wine (red / white / sparkling), soft drinks, and candy/snacks will be open before and during the performance. Parking is free in the on-site lot. Indoor public restrooms available.

Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with an order confirmation email. This is a paperless event. All sales are final and there are no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being reseated at another performance, future credit, or a refund). Transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org)

Parental Advisory: all ages welcome (all patrons must have a ticket), please no babes in arms, and as a courtesy to other patrons, guardians are thanked in advance for temporarily removing any rambunctious little elves to the outer lobby during the performance.

Following this concert the 2023/24 season continues with A Christmas Carol Experience, Dec 7-17, 2022, and FCS Rocks The Beatles' Abbey Road (Feb 4, 2024). Additional shows to be announced soon. Open call auditions are held throughout the season.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

