ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes To Ridgefield This August

Echoes of Sinatra returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 2 at 7:30pm, with Steve Kazlauskas performing all of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits along with the Tony T Orchestra. Inspired to become a singer through direct correspondence with Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Kazlauskas has made it his mission to keep the music of Sinatra alive -- "Fly Me to the Moon," "New York, New York," "Strangers in the Night" and more! This show is part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series.

Steve Kazlauskas is recognized as one of the foremost authorities on Sinatra and his music. He has performed throughout the country; from east to west, and north to south. He captures the sound, feel and expression of Sinatra with amazing accuracy while bringing his own unique interpretation to the music. Steve is a true tribute artist and makes no attempt to be a look and sound alike clone. With a vocal range that allows him to sing Frank's songs in their original keys, he's able to reach and sustain those high notes and croon softly on those signature low notes that were part of Sinatra's distinctive singing style. His fans agree -- it's about the next best thing to hearing Frank himself perform this timeless music. He continues to delight and educate audiences about this true American icon while keeping the Great American Songbook alive and well.

For tickets ($35.00) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You