ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month

Eccentric Women of Ridgefield, a joint project of the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Ridgefield Historical Society, will be presented at The Meetinghouse Sunday, January 29th at 2pm. Based on the writings and performances of Dr. Darla Shaw, adapted for the stage by Stephen Robbins, and directed by Linda Seay, the show was originally performed at the Theater Barn in November to critical acclaim and audience delight.

This encore performance features the original cast of Sheri Rak, Benna Strober, Charlotte Hampden, and Emily Volpintesta, as well as special guest Barb Fulton Jennes, the Poet Laureate of Ridgefield. The true story narratives spotlight Sarah Bishop, the hermit who lived in a "cave" on West Mountain Road during the period following the Revolutionary War; Mary Louise Beatrice Olcott, who took over her father's palatial estate, Casagmo, on Main Street in the early 1900s, and worked diligently to improve Ridgefield, and "helped to advance the cause of suffragists across the nation"; Jacqueline Seligmann, a French heiress in the 1940s who came to live on Barrack Hill then "fell from grace," fame, and fortune to a life filled with hundreds of cats as her only companions; and Carmela Sabilia, an immigrant from Italy who came to Georgetown in 1898, and in the 1920s and 1930s she became known as the Peanut Lady of Branchville Road.

The Meetinghouse is located at 605 Ridgebury Road in Ridgefield. The show is presented without intermission and a reception will follow at Shields Hall. Tickets are $25, and reservations can be made at meetinghouse.life.