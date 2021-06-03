E-Pass for Palace Theater's 100th Anniversary Season On Sale June 7

The Palace Theater in anticipation of re-opening for an exciting 100th Anniversary season, is offering its E-Pass for sale beginning June 7, ahead of the June 14 general public on-sale date for all concerts booked to date.

E-pass holders can purchase ahead of the general public on-sale date to secure their seats of choice. The E-Pass 100th Anniversary price is $50 (regularly $75). To purchase an E-pass call the Box Office at 203.346.2000, go online at www.palacetheaterct.org or visit in-person 100 East Main Street. Current Box office hours are Monday - Thursday 9:00AM - 3:00PM.

A list of the non-Broadway series shows going on sale June 14 at 10:00AM are:

Friday, October 8 8PM

Ray On My Mind

Saturday, October 16 8PM

America

8:00PM

Friday, October 29

Yale Wiffenpoofs

Friday, November 5 7PM

BLUE OYSTER CULT

Friday, November 12 8PM

That Golden Girls Show

Saturday, November 13 8PM

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Saturday, December 18 8PM

2022 SHOWS

The British Invasion

Saturday, February 26, 2022 8PM

Jersey Boys

Saturday, June 4 8PM