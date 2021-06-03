E-Pass for Palace Theater's 100th Anniversary Season On Sale June 7
Tickets on sale to the general public June 14.
The Palace Theater in anticipation of re-opening for an exciting 100th Anniversary season, is offering its E-Pass for sale beginning June 7, ahead of the June 14 general public on-sale date for all concerts booked to date.
E-pass holders can purchase ahead of the general public on-sale date to secure their seats of choice. The E-Pass 100th Anniversary price is $50 (regularly $75). To purchase an E-pass call the Box Office at 203.346.2000, go online at www.palacetheaterct.org or visit in-person 100 East Main Street. Current Box office hours are Monday - Thursday 9:00AM - 3:00PM.
A list of the non-Broadway series shows going on sale June 14 at 10:00AM are:
David Foster
Friday, October 8 8PM
Ray On My Mind
Saturday, October 16 8PM
America
8:00PM
Friday, October 29
Yale Wiffenpoofs
Friday, November 5 7PM
BLUE OYSTER CULT
Friday, November 12 8PM
That Golden Girls Show
Saturday, November 13 8PM
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Saturday, December 18 8PM
2022 SHOWS
The British Invasion
Saturday, February 26, 2022 8PM
Jersey Boys
Saturday, June 4 8PM