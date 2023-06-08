Due To Popular Demand- Mohegan Sun Arena Adds Two Additional MATT RIFE: PROBLEMATTIC WORLD TOUR Dates

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time! Photo 3 Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time!
Jennifer Kiger Concludes Run at Yale Repertory Theatre; Chantal Rodriguez Appointed Associ Photo 4 Jennifer Kiger Concludes Run at Yale Repertory Theatre; Chantal Rodriguez Appointed Associate Artistic Director

Due To Popular Demand- Mohegan Sun Arena Adds Two Additional MATT RIFE: PROBLEMATTIC WORLD TOUR Dates

Following the phenomenal success of Matt Rife's recently announced ProbleMATTic World Tour, which is scheduled to stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in February 2024, two extra dates have been added for a record-breaking fourth consecutive show on Thursday, February 22nd, and Sunday, February 25th, both at 8:00pm.

Tickets to this 18+ event are $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00am through Click Here. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, June 10th, subject to availability.

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, kicking off on July 20th.

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency.  In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven – time national award – winner for “Arena of the Year.”  For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Fairfield Center Stage To Hold Open Call Auditions For 2023/24 Season Featuring FUN HOME, Photo
Fairfield Center Stage To Hold Open Call Auditions For 2023/24 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ELF & More

Fairfield Center Stage is holding open SEASON GENERAL AUDITIONS* for their upcoming 2023/2024 season on Sunday June 25th from 4-7pm and Wednesday June 28th from 5:30-9pm at First Church Congregational of Fairfield.

2
Fairfield Center Stage to Present The Tenth Annual PLAYATHON This Weekend Photo
Fairfield Center Stage to Present The Tenth Annual PLAYATHON This Weekend

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will produce the Tenth annual 'Playathon', a presentation of new 10-minute plays to be written, cast, rehearsed and performed in the course of a 26-hour timespan.

3
Palante Theatre Company Hosts First Annual Afro Latine Film Festival Photo
Pa'lante Theatre Company Hosts First Annual Afro Latine Film Festival

Pa'lante Theater Company (PTC), Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, and the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center, Inc. announced today the complete lineup and ticketing options for Connecticut's first Afro Latine Film Festival to be held at Seven Angels Theatre located at 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, CT.

4
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN at ACT Of Connecticut Photo
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN at ACT Of Connecticut

What did our critic think of THE SECRET GARDEN at ACT Of Connecticut?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Video Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WANDA HOUSTON PROJECT
Music Mountain (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misha Dichter, Piano & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWINGTIME BIG BAND
Music Mountain (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Burns, a post-electric play
Brookfield Theatre (7/14-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW BLACK EAGLE JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (7/01-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You