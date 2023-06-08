Due To Popular Demand- Mohegan Sun Arena Adds Two Additional MATT RIFE: PROBLEMATTIC WORLD TOUR Dates

Following the phenomenal success of Matt Rife's recently announced ProbleMATTic World Tour, which is scheduled to stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in February 2024, two extra dates have been added for a record-breaking fourth consecutive show on Thursday, February 22nd, and Sunday, February 25th, both at 8:00pm.

Tickets to this 18+ event are $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00am through Click Here. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, June 10th, subject to availability.

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, kicking off on July 20th.

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency. In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven – time national award – winner for “Arena of the Year.” For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.