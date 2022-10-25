Dr. Charles Mcnair Will Be Featured in I WROTE THAT! at Palace Theater Waterbury
The event is on November 11, at 2pm.
Watertown resident Dr. Charles McNair, the author of Soldiers of a Foreign War, will present a program on November 11, at 2pm as part of the Palace Theater's new I Wrote That! author talk series. A former primary care physician for 35 years, McNair began writing after serving in Vietnam and has now self-published two war novels, Soldiers of a Foreign War & In a Dark Wood, with a third currently in the works.
Veterans will be offered a discount on the purchase of Soldiers of a Foreign War.
Tickets are available online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. The series is sponsored by Rourke Insurance agency, Tim & Mary Ellen Rourke, and the OLLI program (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at UCONN Waterbury.
