Downtown Cabaret Theatre to Presents THE BEACH BUMS Next Month

Performances will take place July 22, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, will present the band 'The Beach Bums' on July 22, 2023 at 3:30 and 7:00. Use code BEACH15 at checkout to get 15% off the 3:30 performance. 

The Beach Boys have been the California ambassadors, everywhere on the planet for the last five decades. During the summer of '98, six artists grabbed their instruments and talent to put together “The Ultimate Tribute to The Beach Boys” by The Beach Bums. The goal of the show is to recreate the magic and the essence of the 60's on the California beaches. The Beach Bums adapt to any kind of event, for all ages who want to experience The Beach Boys music again. The magic starts when The Beach Bums dress and act like The Beach Boys in their 60's show with precision, singing over 30 Beach Boys original hits including God Only Knows, Surfin' USA, Good Vibrations, and many more! 

Other upcoming summer concerts at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre include:

Rollingexile on August 11, 2023 

Forever Motown on August 12, 2023

Dancing Dream on August 19, 2023

To purchase tickets or find more information, please visit: Click Here, or call our Box Office at (203) 576 - 1636. 




