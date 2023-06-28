Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT Will Have Reduced Season Schedule Due To Sharp Decline In Ticket Sales

The reduction is 'due to a significant decline in ticket sales following the pandemic.'

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT Will Have Reduced Season Schedule Due To Sharp Decline In Ticket Sales

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced a reduced season schedule due to a significant decline in ticket sales following the pandemic.

A statement reads, "Despite the excitement and anticipation surrounding the announcement of the first full season after a nearly two-year hiatus, the challenges faced in re-engaging our valued patrons have proven to be more formidable than anticipated."

Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan shared his concerns about the unexpected decline in ticket sales, stating, "Our ticket sales have declined by an average of 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels. While we are uncertain about the exact reasons behind this decline, one thing is clear: it is not a reflection of the quality or appeal of the shows we have produced."

During the past season, the Downtown Cabaret Theatre presented a diverse range of productions, including popular Broadway musicals such as Rent, Cabaret, and 9 to 5, as well as Theatre for Young Audiences performances like The Santa Story, Ugly Duckling, Jack & Beanstalk, and Wizard of Oz. The variety of shows offered ensures that the decline in ticket sales cannot be attributed to a specific production's title failing to resonate with our loyal patrons.

The Main Stage shows, which are more expensive to produce, have been particularly affected by the decline in ticket sales. As a result, the Downtown Cabaret Theatre has made the difficult decision to cut four previously announced Main Stage shows from the season lineup. The affected productions include Decades In Concert 80's, It's a Wonderful Life, Spring Awakening, and Once On This Island.

To mitigate the financial impact and extend cash flow, the theatre will proceed with all the announced productions for Theatre for Young Audiences, including A Christmas Carol, Winnie The Pooh, Alice In Wonderland, and Cinderella. In addition, the Downtown Cabaret Theatre plans to incorporate more tribute concerts into its schedule to ensure that shows are running every weekend.

In response to the significant shortfall in box office revenues, the Downtown Cabaret Theatre is organizing a fundraising gala on October 21, 2023, to kick off a fundraising campaign, the goal of which is to raise $500,000 by the Spring of 2024.  These funds are critical to cover the financial gap and secure the theatre's stability for the coming season.

For further information or to request an interview with Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, please contact Cameron Britt at Cameron@mycabaret.org. We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time.



Recommended For You