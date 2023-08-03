Downtown Cabaret Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the opening of the musical Guys and Dolls on September 15, 2023. The show, featuring a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, and music by Frank Loesner, will run through October 14, 2023. The production will run on Fridays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets start at $47.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

The cast includes an impressive line-up of talented performers, including Duane Lanham as Nathan Detroit, Vincent McCoy as Sky Masterson, Jeannine Yoder as Adelaide, Felicia Varvaras as Sarah Brown, John Michael Whitney as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Chris Hetherington as Arvide Abernathy, Marty Garcia as Lt Branigan, and Missy Slaymaker-Hanlon as General Cartwright. The production also includes an impressive ensemble cast, each member bringing their unique talents and energy to the stage.

Guys and Dolls has a stellar creative team led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan; Director Bradford Blake; Choreographer Olivia Rivera; Music Director Zachary Kampler; Costume Designer Lesley Nielson Bowman; Lighting Designer Jennifer Gleason; and Scenic Designer David Kievit.