Donny Osmond Comes To Waterbury's Palace Theater

An Evening with Donny Osmond comes to Palace Theater - 100 E Main Street, Waterbury CT 06702 in July. The performance is on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30PM - Doors at 7:30PM.

Winner of Best Production Show, Best Headliner and Best Family-Friendly Show for the 2022 Best of Vegas awards, Osmond's show is a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.

Fans are treated to Osmond's engaging performances throughout the show including the fan favorite and showstopping "Auto-rap-ography" - a rap song accompanied by milestones photos and videos from his impressive career of six decades. Donny also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an audience interactive segment where anyone can request any song he's ever recorded.