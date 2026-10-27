Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Dick Terhune to Bring One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL to the Palace Theater
The performance will take place on Saturday, December 6.
Celebrate the spirit of the season as actor Dick Terhune brings Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, to life in a one-man performance at the Palace Theater on Saturday, December 6.
Terhune portrays more than 30 of Dickens' most memorable characters in a solo performance that transports audiences through Victorian London and the transformative journey of Ebenezer Scrooge. From Ebenezer Scrooge's heart-wrenching transformation to the ghostly visitations that haunt him, Terhune's interpretation captures the humor, humanity, and hope that have made A Christmas Carol a cherished holiday tradition for generations.
This script was adapted by Patrick R. Spadaccino from the novella by Charles Dickens and features costuming by Renee C. Purdy and music by Midnight Syndicate from their album Christmas: A Ghostly Gathering. Tickets are $35, available on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seating.
About Dick Terhune
Dick Terhune has performed this one-man version of “A Christmas Carol” since 2019 at theaters around the country. He co-starred in an episode of FBI: Most Wanted with Dylan McDermott on CBS and Paramount+. He has appeared at Sharon Playhouse as Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap, and Hertz Klinemann in Rock of Ages (both directed by Hunter Foster); he also appeared there as Editor Webb in Our Town (alongside Jane Kaczmarek), and as Karl Lindner in A Raisin In The Sun. You may recognize his voice from commercials for Great Wolf Lodge, Little Caesar's, Yoplait (and others), games including World of Warcraft and Vampires: The Masquerade, and the animated series Transformers: Cyberverse as Maccadam and Prowl.
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