David Green, Executive Director Of The Cultural Alliance Of Fairfield County To Step Down In September

The Board is actively hiring to fill the Executive Director role

By: Jun. 06, 2023

David Green will be stepping down from the role of Executive Director, effective September 30, 2023.

David joined the organization in 2013 as Program and Membership Director. One of his early accomplishments was doubling CAFC's membership to the current number of 600 artists, cultural nonprofits and creative businesses. An early priority was to design programming to bring these different sectors together through a series of conferences and symposia. These have included: Creativity in the Workplace, a series of 4 meetings culminating in the symposium The Arts, Creativity, and the 21st-Century Workforce (Oct. 2014), Common Ground:Creative Ground (April 2015); Creative Spaces for the Creative Economy (Nov 2016); Cultivating Collectors (March and April 2017); Shaping Community (Jan. 2018); and Coming Out of COVID (July 2022).

David expanded CAFC programming further by creating and leading the Fairfield County Preservation Network, the Progressive Gallery Tour, a series of video-recorded Artists Talks, and Savor City (visits to Bridgeport restaurants that hosted music and art). Since December 2017, he has also organized and hosted 65 live radio interview shows on WPKN.

In January of 2020, David was appointed as Executive Director of CAFC. Soon after, the world shutdown with the onset of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the global pandemic. David pivoted, starting weekly community calls on March 25, 2020. The calls facilitated peer conversations that acted to galvanize and strengthen the community as everyone struggled with looming financial crises, emergency funding options, the need for virtual programming, re-opening restrictions, and more.

Throughout his tenure, David has emphasized the power that the arts and culture community has when it comes together in shared purpose. He has continued to build peer groups that benefit from the insights and resources of members together. As the cultural community continues to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic, the Cultural Alliance has a solid roster of services from its classic quarterly gatherings (Executive Directors Network and Marketing Roundtable) to newer peer networks (Collective Action for Equity, Funding Booster Program, and regular convenings of the historical societies, local arts agencies, and community theatres in the region).

The Board of Directors is grateful to David for his years of service to the Cultural Alliance. His passion for bringing people together to collaborate and share information within the arts and culture community has put CAFC in a position to continue its mission to support cultural organizations, artists and creative businesses by providing unified marketing, capacity building, professional development, and advocacy services.

The Board is actively hiring to fill the Executive Director role and looks forward to continuing CAFC's support of the community as the leading arts and culture network for coastal Fairfield County under new leadership (see CAFC Executive Director role information HERE).

David plans to continue his work in the cultural sector in our region, supporting CAFC and its members in new capacities.



Recommended For You