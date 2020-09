Dark Star Orchestra Performs Two Concerts in Connecticut This Month

A pre-sale for tickets to both shows is currently underway.

Dark Star Orchestra, the Grateful Dead tribute act, will perform two concerts this month at South Farms in Morris, Connecticut on September 29 and 30.

A pre-sale for tickets to both shows is currently underway using the code "SOUTHFARMS2020." Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. ET this Friday, September 11.

Get tickets at https://www.darkstarorchestra.net/tour-dates/#drive-in.

Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 2800 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead's extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By recreating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra's members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations.

