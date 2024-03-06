DRACULA: A Comedy Of Terrors Joins The Legacy Theatre Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Branford's Legacy Theatre will present DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors, by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen.

DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors is a Bram-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into. Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it's a 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types.

In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who also just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known: Count Dracula! As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams-of laughter.

DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors just completed an off-Broadway run this January at New World Stages, to high praise. DC Theater Arts called the production "Over-the-top and bloody hilarious" and "a must-see!" while Forbes declared it "Sexy and campy with non-stop hilarity. I didn't stop laughing for 90 straight minutes. You don't want to miss this!"

DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors joins the 2024 Mainstage lineup September 12-29, taking the place of the previously announced production of The Bridges of Madison County. Due to a scheduling conflict in the cast, The Bridges of Madison County starring Hugh Panaro and Anne Runolfsson will be postponed until a future season. All current ticket holders for the production will be contacted by the Box Office. Tickets and subscriptions for the 2024 Mainstage Series, including DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors, are on sale now.

"This pivot in the season has been a real opportunity to put a gut-busting comedy in the same slot where the enormously successful The Play That Goes Wrong was last season," said Legacy Theatre Artistic Director and co-founder, Keely Baisden Knudsen. "I'm excited to deliver this degree of hilarity, wrapped up in a love story to round out the season in an even more exciting way! Coupled with the fact that it will be directed by the local legend, James Andreassi himself, we know that audiences are in for a treat like no other!"

Tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm on non-performance days. For a full schedule of Box Office hours and performances, please visit Legacy's website. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.