Creative Ways To Support Playhouse On Park

During these difficult times, nonprofits such as Playhouse on Park rely on your generous donations to stay afloat. You can support Playhouse on Park through several online fundraisers!

Crystals for a Cause: Playhouse on Park patron Leslie Frey is selling her Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski jewelry to benefit the theatre. This sale has been extended through May 20, and all proceeds go to Playhouse on Park. Click here to shop: www.touchstonecrystal.com/QGXKVBWP

Sean Shaves for the Stage: The goal is to raise $4500 to benefit Playhouse on Park by Co-Founder/Co-Artistic Director Sean Harris' 45th birthday. If the goal is met, Sean will shave his head on Facebook Live! All donation must note: "In honor of Sean's locks" in order to be included in the total. For more info, or to donate online or by mail, visit our website: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Season11_20192020/specialevents_SeanBdayFundraiser.html

The Beat Goes On: Fleet Feet in West Hartford has launched a campaign to support local businesses. When you purchase a "Beat Goes On" shirt, you can choose Playhouse on Park to receive the proceeds. To support Playhouse on Park and purchase a shirt, visit Fleet Feet's website: https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/hartford/shirt?fbclid=IwAR1t2OmJXc-VlyWEVY3XDOTnqm4oU_eX2Kza97RGBp95HZ_BLFmh7MzcJAg

Amazon Smile: Stuck at home and shopping on Amazon? Consider shopping via Amazon Smile and support Playhouse on Park! This is at NO COST to you. Simply choose Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. as your charity of choice and .5% of every purchase will be donated to the Playhouse. Shop through this link: https://smile.amazon.com/ref=smi_ext_ch_26-4840125_dl?_encoding=UTF8&ein=26-4840125&ref_=smi_ext_ch_26-4840125_cl&fbclid=IwAR2b4IISkIvvn8d53gY_DMc4VR25hAUk5UC0iEDCnPjizPz6nY5gMjcby8c



Birdies for Charity: This is the Travelers Championship's giving platform, which helps support and bring awareness to nonprofits throughout the region. Birdies for Charity features Playhouse on Park on their website: https://travelerschampionship.com/birdies-for-charity/

For more information on Playhouse on Park, or their online events, visit the Plan Your Visit page on www.PlayhouseOnPark.com, or click here: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Season11_20192020/VirtualEvents.html. More events and educational programs are coming soon, so make sure to check back! "Like" Playhouse on Park's Facebook page to watch daily/weekly live programming: https://www.facebook.com/PlayhouseOnParkTheatre/. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





