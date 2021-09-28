Connecticut's Six Largest Performing Arts Centers Announce New Coalition

Connecticut's six largest performing arts venues - The Bushnell (Hartford), Garde Arts Center (New London), The Palace Theatre (Stamford), The Palace Theater (Waterbury), The Shubert Theatre (New Haven) and The Warner Theatre (Torrington) - announced today the formation of the Connecticut Performing Arts Centers Coalition (CTPACC).

For the first time in their collective histories, these institutions are joining together to launch It's Showtime, CT!, a marketing and public relations campaign highlighting the reopening of their venues, the varied cultural programming on offer statewide, and the safety protocols put in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of artists, staff, and audiences alike.

After an unprecedented 18-month shutdown for theaters nationwide, the six executive directors of Connecticut's most significant performing arts centers began conversations on how they could work together to promote the return of live performance to the Nutmeg State. These informal video meetings led to the formation of CTPACC and an initiative to pool marketing and public relations resources to inform the public that It's Showtime, CT! "This collaboration isn't in place of the work we will each do, specific to our theaters, to bring our patrons back, but is to collectively build the excitement of a return to the arts across the state," says Warner Theatre CEO Rufus De Rham.

"We know that the very real financial challenges Connecticut's non-profit performing arts centers face today jeopardizes much more than the viability of our venues; it jeopardizes the very fabric of our urban centers." The Bushnell CEO David Fay continues, "Our presenting theaters play a critical role in the vitality, vibrancy, and excitement of Connecticut's urban centers. Beyond the performance-based economic impact on restaurants, hotels, and other area attractions, we are key to the creation of communities that attract a strong workforce, from young workers to executives for our state's large businesses. As Connecticut continues its focus on doubling the population of our cities over the next 25 years, the sustainment of our performing arts organizations is imperative. We make our cities more livable, more visitable, and more culturally rich."

A new website, CTArtsCoalition.org, will provide highlights of upcoming performances, as well as easy links to each of the six organization's websites. A comprehensive television, print, digital and social advertising campaign is in place to send a clear message that these historic Connecticut theatres, and their respective communities, are ready to welcome audiences back. Musical theatre; classical concerts; dance performances; plays; films; lectures; rock, folk, R&B, alternative, and hip-hop concerts; and more are already on tap and ready to be enjoyed by residents of Connecticut. It's Showtime, CT! will not only highlight the innovative and entertaining events coming to your favorite local venue, but also will build awareness of the fantastic arts programming available within a short in-state drive.

Acknowledging the utmost importance of providing a safe and comfortable return to the theatre, each of the CTPACC venues have instituted COVID-19 safety protocols. Arts lovers are encouraged to visit CTArtsCoalition.org to not only see what is on deck for the 2021-2022 season, but to also access each venue's plans for providing a healthy and enjoyable experience for all theatergoers.

The Palace Theater Waterbury CEO Frank Tavera states, "We're getting back to it. We want our patrons, across Connecticut, to return to the theater. Not just our theater, but to all theaters across the state."