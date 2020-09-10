Connecticut Theatres Begin to Reopen, Bringing Back Live Performances in the Wake of the Health Crisis

The Ridgefield Playhouse, ACT of Connecticut Theater and more are bringing back live performances.

i95 has reported on the various Connecitcut theatres that are beginning to bring back live performances in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.

Check out the full story HERE.

The Ridgefield Playhouse and South Farms are two of the companies who have begun to bring back live music over the summer, and have announced upcoming live theater productions as well!

Torrington's Warner Theatre is staging a one time performance of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at Barkhamsted's Pleasant Valley Drive-In Theater on Wednesday September 23, 2020. The event is limited to 175 cars with social distancing rules in place, no concessions, and mask requirements.

The ACT of Connecticut Theater in Ridgefield has announced their official reopening, which will begin in October with The Last Five Years. The production will include limited seating, hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements, and more.

Check out the full story HERE.

