Connecticut Repertory Theatre to Present WAR OF THE WORLDS at The Nafe Katter Theatre

The production will run from Nov. 30 - Dec. 10, 2023 in the Nafe Katter Theatre.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Join Connecticut Repertory Theatre for the world premiere of War of the Worlds 2023: A Servant of Two Networks, conceived and directed by Jaron Hollander. The play previews November 30 and runs December 1 – 10, 2023 in the Nafe Katter Theatre.

Breaking News! Aliens have landed in Hartford, Connecticut! Why are they here, what do they want, and just how much mayhem will the resulting 24-hour news coverage incite? HG Wells' sci-fi masterpiece The War of The Worlds meets Carlo Goldoni's commedia dell'arte classic The Servant of Two Masters in this hilarious exploration of fear, fascination, and the power of talking heads. A wild, improv-driven adventure. With puppets!  

Suitability Warning: This play is for mature audiences. War of the Worlds 2023 contains strong profanity, graphic language, sexual innuendo, and descriptions of sexual activity.

War of the Worlds 2023 is the brainchild of third-year MFA Puppet Arts graduate student Jaron Hollander.  Asked what sparked his interest in combining these two stories, Hollander says “it was my background. For the culmination of my graduate degree, I wanted to bring together puppet arts, commedia, and science fiction. I went back to one of the earliest science fiction stories, The War of The Worlds. The Orson Welles adaptation made the story about the media. We are in a moment now where the world is polarizing into two different points of view, largely driven by the media. I thought, if these media extremes represent the two masters, what happens when someone works for opposing sides simultaneously?” Hollander is excited to combine his favorite audience-enthralling disciplines — puppetry, clowning, and acrobatics — into a single show.

War of the Worlds 2023 is sponsored by UConn's Human Rights Institute, celebrating over 21 years of examining the most pressing human rights questions and preparing the next generation of human rights leaders.

 

War of the Worlds 2023: A Servant of Two Networks

Conceived and Directed by Jaron Hollander

 

Performance schedule:

Preview: Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 pm

Press Opening: Friday, December 1 at 8pm (reception to follow)

Saturday, December 2 at 8 pm

Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 pm (talkback to follow) – PATRON MASKING REQUIRED

Friday, December 8 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 9 at 2 pm (talkback to follow)

Saturday, December 9 at 8 pm, and

Sunday October 10 at 2 pm. – PATRON MASKING REQUIRED

 

Location

The Nafe Katter Theatre, UConn Fine Arts Center

820 Bolton Road, Storrs, CT 06269

 

Health and Safety

Masks are encouraged but not required for most performances.

There will be two masked-only performances: one on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30pm (including the talkback) and the other on Sunday, December 10 at 2pm.

 

Ticket and Box Office Information

Tickets may be purchased online at the link below, by phone at 860-486-2113, or via email to crtboxoffice@uconn.edu. Group rates are available.

Schedules, sales, and COVID-19 information is available online 24/7 at the link below. Box Office hours are Monday and Tuesday 11 am – 1 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 2 – 5 pm, Friday 12 – 3 pm, and one hour prior to curtain.

Please note that dates and COVID policies are subject to change.

 

About Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre produces under a contract with Actors' Equity Association and serves as a cultural center for Connecticut and the New England region. As a professional theatre with a teaching mission, CRT fosters the development of emerging actors, designers, stage managers, directors, dramaturgs, and technicians by involving them in productions led by professional guest directors and faculty members, with additional guest artists as performers, designers, and stage managers. CRT presents a wide range of material including world premieres, contemporary plays, classics of the American musical theatre, and great works from the canon of world drama presented with both traditional and experimental points of view. CRT is also the performance outlet for the Department of Dramatic Art's internationally acclaimed Puppet Arts program, the only degree-conferring puppetry program of its kind in the United States. Learn more about CRT at Click Here.




Recommended For You