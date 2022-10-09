Connecticut Repertory Theatre to Present METAMORPHOSES in December

Connecticut Repertory Theatre, the professional producing arm of the University of Connecticut Department of Dramatic Arts, will return in full form, launching our 2022-2023 season with METAMORPHOSES, Mary Zimmerman's magical, mesmerizing meditation on the joys and perils of being human. METAMORPHOSES runs December 1 - 11, 2022 at the Nafe Katter Theatre.

Based on the Myths of Ovid, Zimmerman's play juxtaposes the classical and contemporary to explore love, life and transformation. Set in and around a large pool of water onstage, this luminous retelling of the stories of Midas, Eros, Aphrodite and others is a theatrical tour de force. CRT's production features both the symbolic pool and stunning aerial acrobatics, the artists swirling, reflecting and emerging from the darkness into the light. Sensual, graceful and inventive, METAMORPHOSES is a feast for the eyes and heart. CRT welcomes UConn MFA Acting alumna Khetanya Henderson back to Storrs as an Equity guest artist in the role of Aphrodite.

Playwright Mary Zimmerman is lauded for her distinctive style, which blends strong visual images, movement, music, and poetry. That style earned METAMORPHOSES three (3) Tony Award nominations during its 2002 New York premiere, and garnered Zimmerman a Tony Award for Best Director of a Play. Her work is big, bold and exciting, utilizing inventive theatricality to bring dynamic stories, ideas and emotions to life. "I'm about trying to get the text onstage," says Zimmerman. "And when it wasn't [initially] written for the stage, I have to use every imaginative trick I can think of, every metaphor, every element of the theater - the lights, the costumes, songs, dance, anything I can."

CRT Artistic Director Megan Rivas selected METAMORPHOSES as the opening project of the 2022-23 season for its "buoyant spirit, delightful humor, and immense theatricality. Ovid's stories range from the hilarious to the serious, offering perspective on the wonderful, mysterious world around us, the flaws within us we must wrestle with, and the human potential each of us holds for great love and generosity."

Full performance schedule:

Preview: Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 pm

Opening: Friday, December 2 at 8pm

Saturday, December 3 at 8 pm

Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30 pm,

Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 pm (talkback to follow) - PATRON MASKING REQUIRED

Friday, December 9 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 10 at 2 pm (talkback to follow)

Saturday, December 10 at 8 pm, and

Sunday December 11 at 2 pm. - PATRON MASKING REQUIRED

Location

The Nafe Katter Theatre is located in the Fine Arts Center on the UConn campus, Bolton Road, Storrs, CT 06269.

Covid Safety

Masks are strongly encouraged for audience members and are required at our two scheduled masked-only performances on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30pm (including the talkback) and Sunday, December 11 at 2pm.

Ticket and Box Office Information

Tickets for METAMORPHOSES are on sale now and may be purchased online at crt.uconn.edu, by phoning the CRT box office at 860-486-2113 or emailing crtboxoffice@uconn.edu. Group rates are available.

The CRT Box Office is open Tuesday 10 am - 12 pm, Wednesday - Friday 12- 4 pm and one hour prior to curtain. Schedules, sales and COVID information is available online 24/7 at crt.uconn.edu. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there is currently no in-person walk-up box office service. Please note that dates and COVID policies are subject to change.

About Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT)

CRT produces under a contract with Actors' Equity Association and serves as a cultural center for Connecticut and the New England region. CRT productions are directed, designed by, and cast with, visiting professionals, equity actors, faculty members and the department's most advanced students. CRT presents a wide range of material including premieres, contemporary plays, classics of the American musical theatre, and great works from the canon of world drama presented with both traditional and experimental points of view. CRT is also the performance outlet for the Department of Dramatic Art's internationally acclaimed Puppet Arts program, the only degree-conferring puppetry program of its kind in the United States.