TheaterWorks Hartford to Present Benefit Reading for 40th Season Finale

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TheaterWorks Hartford will present a one-night only benefit reading of Jeffrey Lieber's new play The Lady, Or The Tiger on Monday, August 31 at 7:00pm. The event will take place at TheaterWorks Hartford's 233 Pearl St. location. All proceeds will benefit TheaterWorks Hartford's commitment to developing new work.

﻿Set in an America that resembles the one we're trending towards, two men find themselves hiding out in the abandoned restaurant of what was once a high-end Californian resort. Into their world comes a woman who might be an ally, or might be their undoing. A story about survival, love in the shadow of chaos, cooking with garlic (lots of garlic) and a meditation on the fragility of hope in an increasingly unsettling world.

The benefit reading closes TheaterWorks Hartford's remarkable 40th anniversary season. It will feature Rob Morrow (TV's Northern Exposure and Numb3rs, Quiz Show) and Tim DeKay (The Counter and Fever Dreams at TheaterWorks Hartford, TV's White Collar). Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $85 and include admission to the reading and a pre-show cocktail event at 6pm. A limited number of $125 tickets are available and include access to an exclusive post-show reception with the artists. There are also a limited number of value tickets available. All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling the box office at 860.527.7838.

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