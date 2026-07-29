HOCUS POCUS LIVE!!! Parody Musical to Return for 9th Year in Connecticut

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Summer Orlando Productions has announced a 3-stop Connecticut tour of their live, slapstick musical twist on Disney's Halloween camp classic Hocus Pocus Live!!! An all-new parody musical with engagements planned in Torrington, Storrs, and Waterbury. Over the months of September and October 2026 , every corner of Connecticut will have a chance to experience the Sanderson Sisters running amuck amuck, amuck !

Hocus Pocus Live!!! An all-new parody musical springs from the zany and creative mind of one of Connecticut's most prolific performing artists, Summer Orlando! A full-length theatrical musical parody, the production, which has run for nine sold-out years, is like no other filled with jaw-dropping costumes, special effects, a full set, live singing, choreographed production numbers, magic, and surprises. Five original cast members of the film have given their stamp of approval, including Kathy Najimy and Jordan Redmond. Bette Midler herself says Hocus Pocus Live's Winifred looks just like her!

Summer Orlando Productions' Hocus Pocus Live!!! An all-new parody musical resurrects the 300-year-old Sanderson Sisters, allowing them to wreak havoc on modern day Salem. Can they break the curse that stole their youth, or will three intrepid kids(Cole Stanley, Dani Orlando, Jane Urso) keep them from ruining everyone's Halloween? This parody version, suitable for children, features songs, jokes, and other surprises not found in the film! Also featuring the talents of Theresa Moscato, Stephen Michelsson, Alexis Dascher, Ken Normandin, Shelby Griffin.

Lookalikes of the original cast, the Sanderson Sisters are portrayed by Summer Orlando, New England's #1 Winifred Sanderson impersonator as seen in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2; Bonnie Petite as Mary Sanderson; and Miranda Miranda as Sarah Sanderson.

Directed by Cole Urso

Dates

Warner Theatre, 68 Main Street, Torrington, CT

Saturday, September 26 at 7pm & Sunday, September 27 at 2pm

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Rd, University of CT Storrs, CT Sunday Oct 18 at 1pm & 4pm

Palace Theater, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT

sponsored by Apex Community Care

Thursday, October 29 at 7:30pm

Production highlights, tickets and venue information can be found at HocusPocusLiveOfficial.com. Ticket pricing and service fees vary by venue.

The production, a parody and tribute not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company, features Summer Orlando as Winifred Sanderson alongside Bonnie Petite as Mary Sanderson and Miranda Miranda as Sarah Sanderson, with Cole Urso directing. Additional production and ticket information is available through HocusPocusLiveOfficial.com.

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