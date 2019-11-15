Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents A GOOD OLD FASHIONED REDNECK COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

What if the three wise men weren't really all that wise? What if they were just three ordinary guys, avoiding conflicts at home, who happened upon the greatest story ever told? Set the entire story in modern day America, sprinkle in a little redneck humor, and you have the smash A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas! Bill, Dave, and Jimmy (played by Connecticut Cabaret favorites Russell Fish, Chris Brooks and Rick Bennett) have had it with their women! Even though it's Christmas Eve, and tradition dictates they should be home, drinking hot cocoa and singing carols, the boys decide to high-tail it into the mountains for a little hunting and a lot of beer.

This protest does nothing to improve the mood of the women back in town. Lou runs Lou's Diner. She and Bill and have been trying (unsuccessfully) to have a baby. Barbie Jo, Lou's head waitress, is married to Dave, and they have kids, but Dave's not interested in family this year. Darlene, the most beautiful girl in three counties is dating Jimmy, but while she's ready to settle down, Jimmy can't stand the idea of "commitment". It's gonna take a Christmas miracle to get these redneck families back together! Thank God one just came to town!

A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas runs every Friday and Saturday, only, at 8:00pm November 22nd thru December 21st, 2019. Doors open at 7:15pm. Tickets are now on sale. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS are accepted. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 860-829-1248. Reservations are recommended. Ticket price $35.00 (plus handling fee). For more information, visit our website: www.ctcabaret.com

The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is located at 31 Webster Square Road, visit the website for detailed directions. The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is Central Connecticut premiere cabaret-style theatre, patrons are welcome to bring whatever they like to eat or drink with them. Photo: Rick Bennett, Chris Brooks, Russell Fish (L to R) Photo Credit: Connecticut Cabaret Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You