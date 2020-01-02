Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents 8-TRACK The Sounds Of The 70's A Streakin' New Musical

Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Proudly Presents: 8-Track The Sounds of the 70's A Streakin' New Musical Conceived by Rick Seeber

Directed by Kris McMurray Musically Directed by TJ Thompson January 10th thru February 8th, 2020.

Put on your leisure suits, halter tops, and platform shoes and get ready to boogie down through ten years of groundbreaking music!

With its propulsive rhythms and dazzling harmonies, 8-Track is a fast-paced musical romp through one of the most impassioned decades of the 20th century. This Baby Boomers' dream come true features the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Labelle, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The Bee Gees, Helen Reddy, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more! Rediscover the heart and soul of the forgotten decade with this joyously rousing, moving, and often downright hilarious musical in concert.

The talented cast include Jayson Beaulieu, Dan Frye, Emily Gray, and Erica Whitfield.

or more information, visit www.ctcabaret.com





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You