Connecticut Ballet Returns To The Bushnell With A NIGHT OF PASSIONATE VALENTINE DANCES

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, once again invites audiences to Be My Valentine, a an evening of of dance romance performed by the company's awe-inspiring soloists. Presented in The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theatre, the program will be performed for one night only: Saturday, February 17 at 7:30pm.

Raphael states, “Last year's Be My Valentine program was the proverbial ‘first dance.' I am thrilled to curate a new evening of duets and commissioned new dances that celebrate love in its many forms. With music from Johannes Brahms to Bonnie Raitt, it will be a journey from classical ballet to contemporary dance.”

Raphael continues, "As was the case last year, the dancers and I are looking forward to celebrating with audience members onstage after the show. I know the performance is three days after Valentine's Day, but who wants to party on a Wednesday night!?”

For an additional $15, attendees can join the company for an exclusive onstage after-party. The post-show event will feature DJ Arvolyn Hill spinning music and hula hoops, delectable strawberries in chocolate, a champagne toast, and a rose for each guest. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in your favorite red! Everyone attending the party must purchase a performance ticket.

Tickets for the Saturday, February 17 performance at 7:30pm at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) are $59 to $84 and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org or by calling (860) 987-5900. For both performances, the onstage after-party with the dancers can be added for only $15 at time of purchase.

The performance and after-party are fully accessible for people with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 10. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.

Currently celebrating its 43rd season, Connecticut Ballet is a nationally-recognized, professional company headquartered in Hartford and Stamford under the leadership of Founder and Artistic Director Brett Raphael. With a repertoire of over one hundred ballets (including eight full-length productions) performed in annual seasons at The Bushnell and The Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut Ballet's statewide Center for Dance Education offers a comprehensive educational program which includes school assemblies, outreach classes at residential treatment facilities, schools and community centers, professional development workshops for classroom teachers, and a Trainee Program for pre-professional ballet dancers.Visit connecticutballet.org.

Brett Raphael, Artistic Director and Founder of Connecticut Ballet, has choreographed more than 20 original works and ten full-length productions since founding Connecticut Ballet in 1981. At age ten, Mr. Raphael was chosen by George Balanchine to receive a Ford Foundation scholarship to the School of American Ballet. He subsequently performed with the touring ensemble, Stars of American Ballet and choreographed independently for Boston Ballet, Netherlands Dans Theater and Joffrey II Dancers. In addition to directing Connecticut Ballet Center, Mr. Raphael has served on the faculties of Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, Harkness House in New York City, and Purchase College Division of Continuing Education. He has served as dance panelist for the New Jersey State Council and Pennsylvania Council for the Arts and is past President of Connecticut Dance Alliance.