Comedy Series at Playhouse on Park Continues on June 1

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's Comedy Series continuing on June 1, at 8pm. Leighann Lord is scheduled to headline, with support from comedian Irwin Loring.

Leighann Lord has been a stand-up comedian for 25 years, and comedy has literally taken her around the world and back again; from Baghdad to Brooklyn. As a second generation American of Caribbean descent, she grew up with a lot of love and laughter, which is where her comedy comes from. Leighann is not the funniest person in my family - she's just the one who gets paid for it! After a five-year detour into corporate America, she hated it and found stand-up comedy. To quote Leighann: "I believe that humor makes people happy. Happiness gives us hope and my hope is that if we can laugh together we can live together. Life is hard. Laugh harder."



Irwin Loring shares his take on being divorced, or the twists of being in a relationship with a vegan animal rights activist. His focuses on clean comedy but can range from Corporate Clean to "R" rated, depending on the request. He was the winner of best new talent comic at the Reading Comedy Outlet 2008, and a finalist in the Big Break Comedy Competition in 2009. Irwin has performed in venues ranging from New York staples such as the Laugh Factory, Comix, Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club and Gotham Comedy Club, to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, to more regional clubs such as the The Comedy Zone, Reading Comedy Outlet, Wisecrackers, Liberty Laughs VA, and the Baltimore Comedy Factory.

Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB!

For tickets, call the Playhouse box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





