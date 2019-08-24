Comedy Night Series At Playhouse On Park Kicks Off On October 19

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night Series, beginning on October 19 at 8pm. Missy Hall and Sean Morton will co-headline.

Missy Grynkiewicz Hall is the Queen of Happy Things! She loves to laugh, believes pants are optional and thinks the world would be a better place if dogs were in charge. She is the 2013 winner of the Laugh Out Loud competition, has worked as a warm-up comic for Harry Connick, Jr. and her freshman comedy CD, "Miss Representation" was a first round Grammy nominee in 2012 for funniest comedy album. A seasoned actress/singer, Missy was recently featured in "Road Spill" on TruTv and in the feature film "Days of Power" with Eric Roberts released in 2018. Missy was also a finalist in the professional category of the 2018 Ladies Out Loud competition and a finalist at the 2018 Big Sky Comedy Festival. Missy is a comedian, mom and motivational speaker with a sharp-witted, universal style that captivates audiences around the country. She enjoys naps, her new dog, Dennis, and making up words that no one else understands.

Sean Morton has quickly risen up the ranks in The Stand Up comedy world since starting in 2008. He has been featured in 2 nationally released roast DVDs, was the first comedian to perform at Howie Mandel's Comedy Club in Atlantic City NJ , has been heard on Sirius Xm Satellite Radio and was recently inducted in the legendary Friars Club after his performance at The Roast Of Gary Busey. Nothing is off the table once the microphone is in his hand , and you can guarantee he will say all the things you were afraid to say.

Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB! You can also purchase tickets for the five remaining Comedy Nights of the season: 10/19, 11/27, 2/8, 4/11, 5/16, and 6/6. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119





