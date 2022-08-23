Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedians Announced For Playhouse On Park's 2022-23 COMEDY NIGHT Series

The series will kick off on September 17th, 2022 with co-headliners Patty Rosborough and Eric Tartaglione.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Playhouse on Park's beloved COMEDY NIGHT Series is back for its 14th season with a fantastic lineup of comedians! Come to the Playhouse for 90 minutes of laughs and a fun night out. Comedy Nights are BYOB, and tickets are only $20 (all seats reserved).

The series will kick off on September 17th, 2022 with co-headliners Patty Rosborough and Eric Tartaglione. Then, Scott Higgins and John McClellan will co-headline on January 7th, 2023. Next up, you can look forward to seeing Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham as co-headliners on March 4th, 2023. On April 8th, 2023, co-headliners Jess Miller and Rodney Norman will take the stage. For the fifth Comedy Night, Carl Yard and Ace Aceto will co-headline. Last but certainly not least, Mike Geeter will headline the final Comedy Night of the season on June 24th, 2023.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for all 2022-23 Comedy Nights. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more! For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.





