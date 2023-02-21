Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month

The event is on March 8.

Feb. 21, 2023  

On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.

The most successful comedian in Africa, Trevor Noah recently bid farewell to his role as host of the Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central after seven years to focus on traveling the world with his live stand-up - which has spanned sold out shows in five continents.

"Trevor Noah is an incredible talent and we're thrilled to have him headline this year's gala," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "It's a privilege to be able to present premier entertainment so close to home. We encourage those interested to purchase tickets early as our gala performance sells out each year."

Host for the Grammy Awards in 2021 and 2022, Trevor Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including "I Wish You Would," his third for Netflix. Noah is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, "It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood," which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller.

In 2018, Noah launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa. His vision is a world where education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.

"Our goal is to raise $200,000 to support our mission - to entertain, educate, and enrich our multicultural community," said Moran. "As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the assistance of our generous supporters to realize this mission. Together we can provide arts education programming to under-resourced youth throughout the region and award scholarships that will positively impact their social, emotional, and academic outcomes."

Gala tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Kristin Levinson at 203-517-3415 or KLevinson@palacestamford.org for additional information. Gala tickets include premium seats to Trevor Noah, pre-show VIP cocktail party, and free parking. Tickets are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.



