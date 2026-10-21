Comedian Frank Caliendo to Perform at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre
Performances will take place on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th.
Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo, well-known for his impressions and fan-favorite viral video clips, is slated to bring his stand-up comedy to Mohegan Sun on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th. The shows inside the Cabaret Theatre (The Cab) will begin at 8:00pm. Tickets to see Frank Caliendo on both evenings in The Cab are on-sale Friday, October 23rd.
Frank Caliendo is one of America's most recognized comedians, actors and impressionists, known for his remarkable ability to bring celebrities, athletes and political figures to life through spot-on impressions and original comedy. With a career spanning more than two decades, Caliendo rose to national prominence as a cast member of MADtv and later became a familiar face to millions of football fans though his work on Fox NFL Sunday and ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.
In addition to headlining theaters across the country, Caliendo has starred in his own TBS series, Frank TV, and comedy specials including Frank Caliendo: All Over The Place and Comedy Central Presents: Frank Caliendo. A frequent guest on major late-night television programs and feature performer at the Radio Television Correspondents Dinner and Super Bowl broadcasts, he remains one of the most distinctive and versatile voices in comedy today.
As an actor, Frank will be seen in the upcoming film, Daddy Daughter Trip. For more on Frank visit his website and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.
Also announced recently, The Cabaret Theatre will feature a busy December entertainment lineup, including multiple performances from rising international comedy star Ari Matti December 17th through 19th and the holiday dance comedy Nut/Cracked for two nights this December.
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