Comedian Deon Cole To Perform At Mohegan Sun Arena

Tickets on sale Friday, August 11th.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Deon Cole is scheduled to perform inside Mohegan Sun Arena for a show you won't want to miss! Cole's My New Normal Tour comes to the Arena on Saturday, December 2nd.

 

Tickets to the 8:00pm show are $79.50, $49.50, or $39.50 and go on sale Friday, August 11th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, August 12th, subject to availability.

 

Deon Cole currently stars in the critically acclaimed BET+ series, AVERAGE JOE. Deon can be seen in his latest, NAACP nominated, one-hour special for Netflix, CHARLEEN'S BOY. Deon starred as Charlie on ABC's BLACK-ISH and Freeform's GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won “Outstanding Supporting Actor” in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020, 2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Deon can be heard as the voice of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation's Netflix series, KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS.

In standup, Deon's previous one-hour special for Netflix, COLE HEARTED was released in 2019 after the success of his appearance in THE STANDUPS, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, DEON COLE'S: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN' IT OUT, debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke's YouTube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and over 2 million views on YouTube alone.

 

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first "#1 Indoor Arena" ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named "2021 Innovator of the Year" by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency.  In recent years, the "Most Beloved Venue in America" has also been the "#1 Casino Venue in the World," "#1 Social Media Venue in the World" and a seven – time national award – winner for "Arena of the Year."  For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Click Here. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.




