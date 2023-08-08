Comedian Deon Cole To Perform At Mohegan Sun Arena

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Deon Cole is scheduled to perform inside Mohegan Sun Arena for a show you won't want to miss! Cole's My New Normal Tour comes to the Arena on Saturday, December 2nd.

Tickets to the 8:00pm show are $79.50, $49.50, or $39.50 and go on sale Friday, August 11th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, August 12th, subject to availability.

Deon Cole currently stars in the critically acclaimed BET+ series, AVERAGE JOE. Deon can be seen in his latest, NAACP nominated, one-hour special for Netflix, CHARLEEN'S BOY. Deon starred as Charlie on ABC's BLACK-ISH and Freeform's GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won “Outstanding Supporting Actor” in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020, 2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Deon can be heard as the voice of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation's Netflix series, KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS.



In standup, Deon's previous one-hour special for Netflix, COLE HEARTED was released in 2019 after the success of his appearance in THE STANDUPS, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, DEON COLE'S: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN' IT OUT, debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke's YouTube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and over 2 million views on YouTube alone.

